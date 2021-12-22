Michael Casarez, 21, 13836 Ohio 15, pleaded no contest to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. On July 25, 2019, Casarez participated in a course of disorderly conduct with purpose to commit or facilitate an offense of violence. He previously was indicted for this offense in September 2019 and was permitted to complete a diversion program, with the original case dismissed on condition he comply with the diversion program. Casarez failed to comply with the conditions of the diversion agreement and was thus re-indicted for the original offense.
Nolan Bachellor, 30, 1014 Louden St., pleaded guilty to two counts of importuning, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 3.
Dustin Blake, 23, 26825 Behrens Road, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 3.
Desarea Castillo, 29, Auburn, Ind., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 17.
Kalub Luzar, 35, Toledo, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 9.
Christopher Davis, 46, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Johnathon Herder, 43, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to two counts of forgery and five counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Eric Konwinksi, 32, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Keith Lepper, 39, 2002 Baltimore Road, pleaded not guilty to two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Hollie Puskas, 32, Hazel Park, Mich., pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kierstin Vance, 29, 700 Kiser Road, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
