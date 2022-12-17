Kyle Tyler, 28, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling six years and 11 months with credit for 59 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.


