Kyle Tyler, 28, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling six years and 11 months with credit for 59 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Dustin Altman, 34, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Christian Haidler, 44, 320 Westfield Ave., pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Kevin Moore, 30, 609 Elbert St., pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 12. Charges of rape and aggravated burglary, each a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement.
Amber Vance, 33, Cecil, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
