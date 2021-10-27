Chase Richards, 30, Fort Wayne, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 58-month prison term to run concurrent to terms imposed in Indiana with credit for 55 days served in jail while his case was pending. During a traffic stop on Defiance's Baltimore Road on Sept. 13, 2019, he was found in possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine, a stolen Social Security card and a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
James Elkins, 32, Hillsdale, Mich., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 108 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Johnathan Wells, 25, Stryker, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term to run consecutive to the balance of a sentence reimposed on a community control violation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, for a total of 41 months. He was given credit for 38 days served in jail while his case was pending. Some $650.75 seized during the investigation was ordered forfeited to the state.
Skyler Robertson, 29, Hamilton, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison with credit for 119 days served in jail while his case was pending and a three-year operator's license suspension. Robertson failed to stop for a traffic violation when ordered by authorities to do so, and then created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area when he led officers on a high speed pursuit beginning in Hicksville and crossing into DeKalb County, Ind., where the vehicle became disabled in a field and Skyler fled on foot.
Theodore Dennis Jr., 47, Mark Center, appeared for sentencing on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. On May 13, he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another person to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress, and also trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lives and/or is employed.
Michael St. Onge II, 34, Springfield, Mo., appeared for sentencing on a charge of of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and given a three-year operator's license suspension retroactive to Nov. 19, 2018. He failed to comply with a Highway Patrol traffic stop for speeding on U.S. 24 in Paulding County on Nov. 19, 2018, then led officers on a high-speed pursuit that entered into Defiance County where he was taken into custody.
Jennifer Schrecengost, 24, Continental, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she complete the correctional treatment facility program in Toledo. In addition to possessing methamphetamine, she failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 21 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Matthew Fedderke, 41, 2026 Christy Road, pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
Lionel Griffin, 45, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Jason Halley, 38, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to four counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 13.
Alexis Hughes, 19, 210 Minneapolis St., pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 15.
Alexis Stewart, 28, 616 Hopkins St., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 6.
Joshua Grubb, 31, Grabill, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Katelyn Pittsley, 29, 635 Emmett St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Sidney Smith, 49, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Stocks, 29, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alexandrea Taylor, 26, Ypsilanti, Mich., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (psilocybin and MDMA), each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22 and she was given a $25,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Jeffrey Vernace, 47, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 22 and he was given a $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
An indictment of Timothy Gares, 24, 25046 Watson Road, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment of Rebecca Ice, 28, Ellettsville, Ind., for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
