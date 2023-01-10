Isabella Myers, 19, 19411 County Road 1048, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended six-month sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and ordered to pay $1,050 restitution to the victim.
Jonathan Arps, 30, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with a TAD unit.
Cameron Briggs, 23, White Lake, Mich., pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Geoffrey Drehobl Jr., 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and bond was set at $2,500 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Nathan Gallant, 31, 06234 Domersville Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Brenden Parker, 21, 1033 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A competency and criminal responsibility evaluations were ordered and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision. The matter was continued at the call of the court.
Michael Schoeff, 25, Columbus Grove, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Ryan Scott, 26, Findlay, pleaded not guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Elliot Simmons, 33, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
