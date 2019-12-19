Defiance Common Pleas
Brandon Peglow, 24, 28986 Mansfield Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 3.
Otto Bettcher, 58, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Phillip Kiessling, 32, 160 Wilson St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.