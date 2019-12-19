Defiance Common Pleas

Brandon Peglow, 24, 28986 Mansfield Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 3.

Otto Bettcher, 58, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Phillip Kiessling, 32, 160 Wilson St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

