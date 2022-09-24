Justin Lantow, 34, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling 72 months with credit for seven days served in jail while his cases were pending. This includes time reimposed on community control violations. On Aug. 17, Lantow possessed a device containing an unknown liquid meant to be used to avoid testing positive during a drug screen conducted by his probation officer.
Halim Allen, 28, Stryker (CCNO) pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 122 days served in jail while his case was pending. Some $3,050 and a .38-caliber handgun seized in the investigation were ordered forfeited to the state. He had been found in possession of more than 4,600 grams of marijuana and $3,050 in cash during a traffic stop on May 9 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County. A charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
Rondell Glenn, 35, Detroit, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Chad Poineau, 43, 221 Wyandotte Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, fined $2,000 and ordered to forfeit a .22-caliber rifle seized in the investigation. On Nov. 12, 2021, on Defiance’s Jackson Avenue he transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator without leaving the vehicle.
Rhonda Fischer, 51, Pioneer, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 14.
Rachel McMillan, 33, Grover Hill, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond.
Aaron Radford, 28, Indianapolis, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 28.
James Schmidt, 33, Holgate, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Karol Amador, 59, 1033 Karnes Ave., pleaded not guilty to five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Casey Billingsley, 34, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dennis Dipini, 57, Medina, Ky., pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
MC Fitzgerald, 28, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Julian Hinojosa, 26, Ada, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Justice Kramer, 21, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 11 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Rene Phillips, 49, 1062 Holgate Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mark Riebesehl, 56, 1062 Holgate Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amanda Ringler, 37, Payne, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Stacy Schudel, 47, 1023 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Justin Snyder, 24, 1016 Grove St., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Vogelsong, 33, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
