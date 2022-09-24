Justin Lantow, 34, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling 72 months with credit for seven days served in jail while his cases were pending. This includes time reimposed on community control violations. On Aug. 17, Lantow possessed a device containing an unknown liquid meant to be used to avoid testing positive during a drug screen conducted by his probation officer.

