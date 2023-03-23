Ralph Gipple, 57, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling four to six years with credit for 67 days served in jail while his case was pending while $2,547 seized by the Hicksville Police Department was ordered forfeited to the state. Gipple was bound in possession of more than 25 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 29 and approximately 10 grams on Sept. 9, 2021. A charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.


