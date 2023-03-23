Ralph Gipple, 57, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling four to six years with credit for 67 days served in jail while his case was pending while $2,547 seized by the Hicksville Police Department was ordered forfeited to the state. Gipple was bound in possession of more than 25 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 29 and approximately 10 grams on Sept. 9, 2021. A charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.
Augustine Chapa, 35, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 27.
Reid Keeley, 21, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felonies; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for May 4.
Chasity Lindeman, 30, 12232 Whetstone Road, pleaded guilty to attempted corrupting another with drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 1.
Marcus Gonzalez, 44, 1849 Ginter Road, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 11.
Elliot Simmons, 34, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 27.
Jacy Barnwell, 31, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 3 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Rodney Caldwell, 70, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Waynne Dauwalter, 61, 06909 Ohio 66, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with the TAD unit.
Kamrun Floyd, 23, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 11 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Matthew Gentry, 42, 616 Hopkins St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joel Giesige, 48, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Tammy Isbell, 57, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 10 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joshua Owens, 20, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 10 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Todd Seegert, 40, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kassandra Segur, 22, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 10 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
