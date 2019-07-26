Defiance Common Pleas
Brandy Delarber, 39, 04607 Christy Road, pleaded not guilty to theft in office, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Delarber, 40, 04607 Christy Road, pleaded not guilty to theft in office, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Bradley Hartranft, 30, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to intimidation, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26 and he was given a $50,000 cash bond with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Jamie Hernandez Sr., 44, 1033 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15 and he was given a $10,000 cash bond with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Stefan Kruse, 26, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Waldman, 73, 520 Clinton St., appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to make restitution of $1,250 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transactions to a confidential informant.
Amber Hoffman, 32, 731 Jackson Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.