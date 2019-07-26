Defiance Common Pleas

Brandy Delarber, 39, 04607 Christy Road, pleaded not guilty to theft in office, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Joshua Delarber, 40, 04607 Christy Road, pleaded not guilty to theft in office, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Bradley Hartranft, 30, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to intimidation, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26 and he was given a $50,000 cash bond with a 10 percent allowance provision.

Jamie Hernandez Sr., 44, 1033 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15 and he was given a $10,000 cash bond with a 10 percent allowance provision.

Stefan Kruse, 26, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

James Waldman, 73, 520 Clinton St., appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to make restitution of $1,250 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transactions to a confidential informant.

Amber Hoffman, 32, 731 Jackson Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

