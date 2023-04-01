Henry Marksch, 34, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 123 days served in jail while his case was pending. The term was ordered to run consecutive to a 34-month sentence imposed in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on three other cases.


