Henry Marksch, 34, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 123 days served in jail while his case was pending. The term was ordered to run consecutive to a 34-month sentence imposed in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on three other cases.
Augustine Chapa, 35, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term to run concurrent with sentences imposed in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for a total of 48 months. He was given credit for 53 days served in jail while his cases were pending.
Linda Smith, 49, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 11-month prison term to run concurrent with an 11-month term imposed for a community control violation in a separate case. She was given credit for five days served in jail while her cases were pending.
Jordan Bowers, 23, 1119 Hopkins St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to pay $4,325 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant.
Justin Cole, 32, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Joshua Spears, 40, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family except as deemed necessary for court matters. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on July 13 he forced entry into a residence on Steinmaier Road and assaulted and injured a female adult who had attempted to intervene during a dispute with another person.
Brandy Jordan, 41, New Haven, Ind., pleaded no contest to attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 2.
Jessica McGuire, 42, Grover Hill, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 15.
Courtney Smith, 32, 506 Washington Ave., pleaded guilty to identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and theft from a protected party, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for May 15.
Zachary Tipton, 43, Lyons, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, each a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 1.
Feoder Briscoe, 34, Terre Haute, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 17 and bond was not established due to the defendant being housed in an out-of-state treatment facility. Sentencing was scheduled for April 17.
Stephanie Charles, 45, 316 Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 25 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Roberto Martinez, 38, 799 Richland St., pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Summer Moore, 29, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Michael Rochester, 39, 506 Washington Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
