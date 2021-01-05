Defiance Common Pleas

Keith Lepper, 38, 836 1/2 Holgate Ave., pleaded guilty to theft from a person in a protected class and failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb.22.

Michael Jordan, 39, Lagrange, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Danielle Warrix, 33, Lagrange, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Luciano Zepeda, 27, 1487 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

