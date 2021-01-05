Defiance Common Pleas
Keith Lepper, 38, 836 1/2 Holgate Ave., pleaded guilty to theft from a person in a protected class and failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb.22.
Michael Jordan, 39, Lagrange, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Danielle Warrix, 33, Lagrange, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Luciano Zepeda, 27, 1487 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.