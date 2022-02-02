Armie Brown, 27, Saginaw, Mich., pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Carlos Marroquin, 43, 1056 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Daniel Mohr, 47, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 16 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Zachary Strouse, 23, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled Feb. 24 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

