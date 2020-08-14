Defiance Common Pleas
Celesta Delorey, 40, Paulding, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she complete inpatient drug treatment. She failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Misty Adkins, 37, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and she was placed on community control for three years.
Christine Bright, 39, Hamler, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 29.
Antonio Briseno, 57, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., pleaded guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 10.
Douglas Blade, 48, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Steven Collins, 41, Bowling Green, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Horlando Delarosa, 35, 903 Ayersville Ave., pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Keith Lepper, 38, 836 1/2 Holgate Ave., pleaded not guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
