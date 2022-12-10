Manuel Ruiz Jr., 48, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray' office. He was given a four- to six-year sentence by Judge Joseph Schmenk with credit for 105 days served in jail while his case was pending. On Aug. 15, at a residence on Center Street in Ney, Ruiz was found in possession of more than 58 grams of methamphetamine which was intended for sale.


