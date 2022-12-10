Manuel Ruiz Jr., 48, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray' office. He was given a four- to six-year sentence by Judge Joseph Schmenk with credit for 105 days served in jail while his case was pending. On Aug. 15, at a residence on Center Street in Ney, Ruiz was found in possession of more than 58 grams of methamphetamine which was intended for sale.
Ian Taylor, 29, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given a nine-month prison term with credit for 77 days served in jail while his cases were pending.
Raynaldo Garcia, 48, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Mark Hernandez, 51, 07640 Ohio 15, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Aunjamo McCree, 51, 931 Jefferson Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for to years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim's family.
Joshua Polanco Jr., 20, 1578 Westgate Drive, appeared for sentencing on three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for three years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victims or any association with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. Polanco engaged in sexual conduct with minors who were less than 16 years of age between April 1-May 26.
Audrey Brandi, 35, 736 Inverness Drive, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, and to the specification for forfeiture of property. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 17.
Michael Corneiller, 37, 484 Pontiac Drive, pleaded no contest to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 26.
Jayson Floyd, 40, Springfield, Mo., pleaded no contest to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 24.
David Jones, 56, 26704 Arena Ave., pleaded guilty to OVI and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 26.
Matthew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, pleaded guilty to domestic violence and violating a protection order, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 26. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Frederico Rocha Jr., 52, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 24.
Natasha Ryan, 36, 733 Summit St., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Martin Sanchez, 29, 739 1/2 Westwood Drive, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 30. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Cyrus Siebeneck, 20, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 19.
Joshua Weber, 29, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
