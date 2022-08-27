Nicholas McCorkle, 35, 208 Lancelot Drive, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling 4-6 years to run concurrent with a 24-month prison sentence imposed in Henry County Common Pleas Court in a separate case. He also was given credit for 91 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $191.47 restitution to Chief Supermarket. McCorkle entered Chief on April 25 while fleeing form Defiance police, causing damage when he attempted to hide in the ceiling.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments