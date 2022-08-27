Nicholas McCorkle, 35, 208 Lancelot Drive, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling 4-6 years to run concurrent with a 24-month prison sentence imposed in Henry County Common Pleas Court in a separate case. He also was given credit for 91 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $191.47 restitution to Chief Supermarket. McCorkle entered Chief on April 25 while fleeing form Defiance police, causing damage when he attempted to hide in the ceiling.
Zachary Strouse, 24, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 52-month prison term with credit for 211 days served in jail while his cases were pending and ordered to pay $6,563.95 restitution. Some $300 seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited to the state. He stole property from a business on Defiance’s East Second Street from Aug. 27, 2021-Oct. 17, 2021 while employed there. He also caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Jan. 17, having had two prior domestic violence convictions, and contacted the victim named in a protection order on Jan. 19. Two additional counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, and a charge of identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Timothy Eubanks-Bruce, 24, 116 East St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of endangering children, a third-degree felony. He was given a 36-month prison term with credit for two days served in jail while his case was pending. He administered excessive corporal punishment or other excessive physical disciplinary measures on July 20, 2021 to a six-year-old child living in the residence with him. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Stephanie Charles, 45, 316 E. Rosewood Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. From Nov. 24-Jan. 7 she engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another person to fear that she would cause the victim or family members physical harm and/or mental distress.
Heather Hersey, 42, 400 Greenler Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 17.
Ricardo Watson, 35, Toledo, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 11.
Raynaldo Garcia, 48, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tammy Isbell, 56, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of receiving stolen property, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brandy Jordan, 40, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tisha Mayse, 50, Richwood, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond with a TAD unit.
Brittany Phillips, 28, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Flora Epuna, 64, Defiance, was found by the court during a competency to stand trial hearing to have committed the offense of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. She was ordered to be admitted to, and held at, the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital for a term not to exceed 36 months. She was found in possession of a loaded firearm on Feb. 3 after having been found by a court to be a mentally ill person subject to court order.
