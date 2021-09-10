James Delarber, 39, Holgate, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 12-month prison term to run concurrent to a 48-month imposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction for OVI, a third-degree felony. He was given credit for 61 days served in CCNO while his case was pending. The most recent charge alleged that on June 15 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member.
Courtney Ankney, 23, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She was given prison terms totaling 47 months with credit for 78 days jail served in CCNO while her case was pending. In addition to possessing methamphetamine, Ankney failed to appear for a court hearing on June 17 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Joseph Shiple, 58, Ney, appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 142 days served in CCNO while his case was pending. An additional charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. He was found in possession of firearms, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction.
Christopher Wickerham, 37, pleaded no contest to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 66 days served in CCNO while his case was pending.
Trevor Zimmer, 31, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 163 days served in CCNO while his case was pending.
Nathaniel Long, 38, 512 Pontiac Drive, pleaded guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 46 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending. He trespassed in a business on Defiance's Seneca Street on June 24 to commit assault and theft. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Steven Bergman, 50, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for one year while a firearm and ammunition seized by in the investigation was ordered forfeited to the county sheriff's office. Bergman transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle on March 30 in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Benjamin Sherwood, 44, Bradner, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and given a suspended six-month sentence at CCNO. The charge was amended from aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Robert Vaughn, 39, 923 1/2 Davidson St., appeared for sentencing on two counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony; and a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. In addition to possessing methamphetamine, Vaughn failed to appear for hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on May 11, 2020 and Dec. 8 after having been released on personal-recognizance bonds.
Vanessa Rogers, 41, Fayette, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 18.
Brian Walters, 43, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 21.
Angela Pearson, 31, Harrison, Mich., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Chase Richards, 30, Fort Wayne, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and 12 counts of receiving stolen property, one fourth-degree felony, and 11 fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Erin Risk, 36, 116 East St., pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tabitha Risk, 26, 116 East St., pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 29 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Cyrus Siebeneck, 19, 13479 Dohoney Road, pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Kelsie Wright, 34, 222 Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment of Noah Hagerman, 19, 10325 Slough Road, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony, against Travis Schoenitz, 31, were dismissed.
