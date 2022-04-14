Skyler Daly, 21, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for four years with conditions, including that he have no association with juveniles without the permission of his supervising officer and have no contact with the victim or victim’s family. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. He engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile between the ages of 13-16 on July 30, 2021.
Jimmy Grubb, 51, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. He attempted to alter, destroy, conceal, or remove evidence related to his possession of methamphetamine on July 1, 2020.
Amareon Harrison, 23, Holland appeared for sentencing on charges of trespass in a habitation and failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or his co-defendant. The charges alleged that he trespassed in a residence and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on May 4 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. An underlying indictment for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jamie Hernandez Sr., 47, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program and make $380 restitution for the drug transactions to a confidential informant. He was found in possession of methamphetamine and also failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 20, 2020. An charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and a charge of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Kelly Jones, 34, 1000 Hopkins St., appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), both fifth-degree felonies, and was placed on community control for two years.
Richard Parsons, 25, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Nathan Posten, 33, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim and serve 60 days at CCNO with work release if legitimately employed. He was classified as a tier I sexual offender. The indictment alleged that he had sexual contact with a female whom he compelled to submit by force or threat of force. Two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
Travis Urbina, 40, 1024 Charles St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.
William Couts, 41, 412 Douglas St., pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 2.
Billie Downs, 47, Edgerton, pleaded no contest to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and the defendant’s bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 31.
Timothy Gares, 25, 25046 Watson Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 31.
Russell Grimes, 44, 530 Degler St., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 2.
Breea Johnson, 32, Van Wert, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 26.
Jennifer Philquist, 27, 827 Washington Ave., pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 2.
Tyler Strohaver, 35, Garrett, Ind., pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 31.
Brianna Ward, 33, 1047 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 26.
Jacob Dodson, 21, 25119 Mekus Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tiffany Guynes, 32, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jameon Muntz, 42, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Angel Rodriquez, 28, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
