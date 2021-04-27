Defiance Common Pleas
Alan Deetz, 34, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 11-month prison term with credit for 46 days served in jail while his case was pending. Deetz knowingly used or operated a motor vehicle on Jan. 2 without the consent of the owner who is an elderly person. The sentence was ordered to run concurrent to a 30-month sentence imposed in Williams County Common Pleas Court on two counts of failure to notify change of address, each a third-degree felony.
Tyrone Arnold Jr., 29, 803 Latty St., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. Arnold failed to appear for hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 25 after having been released on personal-recognizance bonds.
Kelly Bany, 44, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family and complete inpatient treatment. Bany caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Nov. 10, having had a prior domestic violence conviction, and violated terms of a protection order on Nov. 15 by contacting the protected party named in the order. A second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Maurice Mouton, 29, Adrian, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of endangering children, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with any juvenile under the age of 10 unless directly approved by his supervising officer. Mouton and a co-defendant violated a duty of care and created a substantial risk to the health and safety of an infant from April 3-16, 2020, resulting in serious physical harm to the child.
Hunter Betz, 19, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 17.
Timothy Wagner, 45, 2109 Baltimore Road, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 14.
Devin Ervin, 18, Fort Wayne, Ind., pleaded not guilty to a bill of information, charging him with receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jennifer Rhodes, 38, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to five counts of endangering children, including four fourth-degree felonies; and one first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
