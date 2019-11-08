Defiance Common Pleas
Kristy Brooks, 46, Indianapolis, appeared for sentencing on a charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. During a traffic stop on U.S. 24 on April 26, Brooks provided police with the personal identifying information of another person with the intent of representing herself as that person.
Larry Frye, 40, 2050 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 7.
Erica Hardin, 36, Findlay, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 10.
Jenson McCullum, 36, 352 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded no contest to abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 9.
Martin Newman, 69, 574 Bunn Drive, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 14.
Justin Bechtold, 31, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Casarez, 19, 13836 Ohio 15, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Eastes, 32, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and he was given a $10,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Derek Heckler, 19, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Hunter Huffman, 18, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 20 and he was given a $50,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Samantha Martinez, 21, 08152 Independence Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Adrian Reyes, 33, Hart, Mich., pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second- and fourth-degree felonies; interference with custody, a fifth-degree felony; and importuning, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 20 and bond was set at $1 million cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Kaleb Stafford, 19, 04848 Christy Road, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and he was given a $50,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Christina Soto, 41, 1371 Moll Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Delbert Toler, 46, 815 Nicholas St., pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18 and he was given a $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Damon Wagner, 20, 623 Riverside Ave., pleaded not guilty to five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Shawn Guelde, 27, 905 Hees Court, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Emilio Rodriguez, 29, 936 Wilhelm St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Gabriel Valle, 43, 322 Summit St., pleaded not guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tyabre Hall, 24, Lima, was ruled incompetent to stand trial on charges of theft and possessing criminals, each a fifth-degree felony, and not likely to be restored to competency within the statutory time period. Therefore, his case was dismissed.
