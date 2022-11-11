Charles Landers, 46, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and was found guilty, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a four to six-year prison term with credit for 110 days served in jail while his case was pending. Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed. Landers participated in a drug enterprise involving other defendants.
Ameer Ray, 45, 757 Kentner St., appeared for sentencing on charges of OVI and trafficking in cocaine, each a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison to run consecutive to a 54-month term reimposed for community control violations on two previous felony convictions. During a traffic stop on Defiance's Second Street on April 10 he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, and having had a prior felony OVI conviction. Ray also was found in possession of more than 10 grams of cocaine intended for sale.
Seth Aldrich, 27, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. He was given a 30-month prison to be served consecutive to a 29-month prison term reimposed for community control violations on two previous felony convictions. Aldrich attempted to cause serious physical harm to a family or household member on June 12, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. The attempted felonious assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Lori Edwards, 39, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 22.
Nicole Lause, 34, Toledo, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 3.
Curtis Billingsley, 23, Stryker (CCNO) pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 21 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Daniel Cuffle, 32, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; possessing of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 1 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Anthony Meyer, 55, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
James Monroe, 38, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Martin Sanchez, 29, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Arnold Sessom, 47, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; possessing of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Justin Snyder, 24, New Richmond, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Coty White, 35, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and his bond was continued.
