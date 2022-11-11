Charles Landers, 46, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and was found guilty, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a four to six-year prison term with credit for 110 days served in jail while his case was pending. Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed. Landers participated in a drug enterprise involving other defendants.


