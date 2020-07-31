Defiance Common Pleas
Roel Raya Jr., 37, 1554 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance and five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given prison terms totaling 59 months with credit for 43 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $280 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transactions to a confidential informant. In addition to selling methamphetamine from Aug. 29, 2019-Sept. 23, 2019, he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 8 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Carl Dotson, 52, 1696 Dakota Place, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Dec. 24, 2019, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
Erica Hardin, 36, Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she not go on the premises of any Walmart store and make $1,718.72 restitution to the company. She and a co-defendant stole merchandise from Defiance's Walmart store on May 6, 2019. Hardin also failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 7 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Monroe, 46, 502 N. Clinton St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim. Monroe caused damage to a residence on Defiance's Kiser Road and its contents on April 21. He also engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to the property owner. A charge of attempted trespass in a habitation was dismissed.
Kamrin Hunter, 23, Delta, and Adalberto Vega, 19, 806 Holgate Ave., each pleaded no contest to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and were found guilty. Each was placed on probation for two years and fined $500. An underlying indictment against each defendant for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that they and five others "participated in a course of disorderly conduct" by attending a prearranged fight between two persons on Defiance's Ralston Avenue on July 25.
Montgomery Kitchenmaster, 41, 736 Summit St., pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Johnathan Wells, 24, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 13.
Edward Burger Jr., 49, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Lisa Burger, 47, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joanne Earhart, 47, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jamie Gares, 56, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Suzie Gilbert, 54, 104 Hill Ave., pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Justin Hahn, 34, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 18 and bond was set at $2,500 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Charles Ratcliff, 45, 1047 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 13 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Emilio Rodriguez, 29, 936 Wilhelm St., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 18 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Amanda Woodward, 37, 1264 Myrna St., pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
