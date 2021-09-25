Michael Wroblewski, 56, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 54 days served in jail while his case was pending. He failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status, and also has a prior conviction for failure to provide notice of change of address.
Dustin Blake, 23, 26825 Behrens Road, pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Matthew Brown, 34, Stryker, pleaded guilty to failure to register, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program. He failed to register his address as required by his sexual offender status.
Elmer Garn Jr., 33, 1109 Ayersville Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He failed to notify authorities of his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.
Dereck Landwehr, 29, Pioneer, appeared for sentencing on two counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to make restitution of $66.84 to Walmart and $15.50 to Dollar General. On Jan. 13 and Jan. 17 he and a co-defendant used SNAP benefits of a person they knew was incarcerated.
Amber Leslie, 31, Fort Wayne, appeared for sentencing on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she not go on the premises of Defiance's Meijer store. She passed counterfeit $100 bills at Meijer on March 6. A charge of attempted counterfeiting, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Juan Torres, 40, 24884 County Road 10, pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $1,000, placed on probation for two years, given a suspended 180-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Arthur Bradford, 28, 1032 Perry St., pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 8.
Crystal Brown, 39, Holland, pleaded no contest to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony; and was found guilty. She also pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 9.
Joshua Grimes, 34, 21796 Parkview Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 10.
Christina Soto, 43, 1371 Moll Ave., pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 15.
Corey Rowe, 30, 469 Pontiac Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 10.
Steven Carmicle, 57, Shepherdsville, Ky., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 4 and bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Skyler Daly, 21, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jessica Fleming, 36, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Johnathan Wells, 25, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
