Martin Sanchez, 29, 739 1/2 Westwood Drive, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 30. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Cyrus Siebeneck, 20, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 19.
Joshua Weber, 29, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, possession of LSD and permitting drug abuse, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Bell, 41, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dustyn Cantrell, 36, 1015 Schultz St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jamison Crysel, 19, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
David DeGrasse, 56, West Warwick, R.I., pleaded not guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree, misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joanne Detillion, 49, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse, each a fifth-degree felony A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jacqueline Hohenberger, 51, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to escape, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Melissa Ketcham, 38, 858 Regonda Drive, pleaded not guilty to vehicular assault, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Henry Marksch, 34, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jessica McGuire, 42, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Angela Porath, 40, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeffery Rodesiler, 42, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Frank Salinas, 46, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Adalberto Vega Jr., 41, 1043 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.