Martin Sanchez, 29, 739 1/2 Westwood Drive, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 30. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.


