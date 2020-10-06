Defiance Common Pleas

Montgomery Kitchenmaster Jr., 41, 736 Summit St., appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 41-month prison term. During a traffic stop on Nov. 19, 2019. on U.S. 127 near Ney he was found in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior drug trafficking conviction. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

Shawn Merz, 49, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 41-month prison term with credit for 11 days served in jail while his case was pending. Merz caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had previous domestic violence convictions. He also violated a protection order.

Christopher Davis, 45, West Unity, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years. He failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 11 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond and was found in possession of methamphetamine.

Trae Burton, 33, 1264 Myrna St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on May 3, having had a previous domestic violence conviction. Two additional counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Pamela Graves, 39, 1114 Ottawa Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years, and ordered to make $1,744.74 restitution to Menards and produce a drug-free specimen at sentencing. Graves stole property valued at more than $1,000 from Menards' Defiance store.

Nathan Martinez, 31, 202 Southworth St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.

Elijah Miller, 40, Findlay, appeared for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.

Jonas Sherry, 36, 608 Sierra Way, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree felony. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, given a suspended 12-month jail sentence and ordered to forfeit a seized shotgun.

James Hunter Jr., 22, 844 N. Clinton St., pleaded no contest to attempted aggravated riot, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 16.

April Phillips-Sprouse, 35, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 3.

James Prescott, 24, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; vandalism, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 10.

David Taylor, 25, 2290 Baltimore Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 10.

Jeremiah Fauver, 35, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Jared Hernandez, 28, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Raymond Stone, 20, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

