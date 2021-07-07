Defiance Common Pleas
Esequiel Acevedo, 60, 520 Petain St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was placed on community control for four years, ordered to serve a mandatory 60-day jail sentence, fined $1,350 and given a five-year operator's license suspension. Acevedo operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Defiance's East Second Street on Dec. 8, having had five prior OVI convictions within the past 20 years.
Richard Schlatter, 44, Fort Wayne, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, given a three-day jail sentence, fined $375 and given a one-year operator's license suspension. He operated a vehicle while under the influence on March 8, 2019 on Hicksville's East High Street and failed to stop when ordered to do so by Hicksville police. The felony charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
Miranda Sponseller, 39, Edgerton, appeared for sentencing on charges of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for two years, given three days in jail, fined $375 and given a one-year operator's license suspension. She operated a vehicle while under the influence on Dec. 20 on Hicksville's Antwerp Drive. While being taken into custody for the aforementioned offense, Sponseller hampered or impeded law enforcement. Two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; and a charge of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Christopher Yeary, 38, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to make restitution of $6,531 to Sims Metal Management. While employed by Sims Metal Management of rural Defiance from Sept. 3, 2019-Oct. 17, 2019, he falsified records to facilitate his theft from the business. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Steven Fitch Jr., 19, 1010 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and required to take all prescribed medications. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Sept. 9. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Maxwell Sidney, 28, 1939 E. Second St., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 19.
James Delarber, 39, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 22 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Gerald Houck III, 30, 471 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to eight counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second- and fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 22 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nikolai Meier, 33, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
