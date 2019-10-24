Defiance Common Pleas
Jose Martinez, 35, Orient, appeared for sentencing on charges of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony; attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 59 months, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. Two of the charges (attempted aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in cocaine) were amended down one degree on the felony scale as part of the plea agreement, while a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. In addition to possessing heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and two other drugs, Martinez caused more than $500 damage to a Defiance hotel room. The court reserved jurisdiction on restitution in the case.
Brad Carpenter, 44, Pandora, appeared for sentencing on four counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to comply with the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in the payment of child support and accrued arrears. He failed to provide adequate support as required by court order for his children under the age of 18 from December 2014-November 2016 and December 2016-November 2018 in separate cases.
Samantha Chapman, 29, 844 N. Clinton St., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 16.
Micah Pixley, 42, Toledo, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 9.
Coty Sexton-Fleming, 31, Adrian, Mich., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Suzette Lavon, 52, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Natalie Trivett, 34, 1052 Wayne Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7 and she was given a $10,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Salomon Villagomez IV, 19, 2081 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
