William Couts, 41, 1608 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given 22 months in prison on the drug charges and placed on community control for four years on the engaging charge. He also was ordered to pay $150 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and given credit for 10 days served in jail while his case was pending. The engaging charge alleged that from September 1, 2021-Jan. 28 he and multiple co-defendants were associated with an enterprise which included trafficking in cocaine and/or aggravated trafficking in drugs. The trafficking charges alleged that he sold methamphetamine. Two additional counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Steven Carmicle, 58, Davenport, Fla., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing and serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. A charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Michael Reiser, 44, Sidney, appeared for sentencing on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. From May 20, 2020-May 26, 2020, he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to another person, having had a history of violence toward that individual. A charge of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Philip Hoberty, 39, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 31.
Donald Dougal, 50, 765 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Timothy Gares, 25, 1207 Emory St., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 and bond was set at $50,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Mar’Keise Huckleby, 32, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15 and bond was set at $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
David Jones, 56, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and OVI, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 and bond was set at $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Justin Lantow, 34, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14 and bond was set at $25,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Dennis Mullins, 46, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Richard May, 68, 828 Karnes Ave., pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Shelby Rodriguez, 40, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Virginia Whitmore-Trueman, 39, 1939 E. Second St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.