William Couts, 41, 1608 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given 22 months in prison on the drug charges and placed on community control for four years on the engaging charge. He also was ordered to pay $150 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and given credit for 10 days served in jail while his case was pending. The engaging charge alleged that from September 1, 2021-Jan. 28 he and multiple co-defendants were associated with an enterprise which included trafficking in cocaine and/or aggravated trafficking in drugs. The trafficking charges alleged that he sold methamphetamine. Two additional counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.

