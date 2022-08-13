Leon Oldham, 40, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 22-month prison term with credit for 77 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $4,687 restitution to the victim. He and a co-defendant trespassed on the premises of a business on Defiance County Road 424 on May 17 to steal catalytic converters off of vehicles at that location. This resulted in damage of over $1,000 to the vehicles.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments