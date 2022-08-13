Leon Oldham, 40, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 22-month prison term with credit for 77 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $4,687 restitution to the victim. He and a co-defendant trespassed on the premises of a business on Defiance County Road 424 on May 17 to steal catalytic converters off of vehicles at that location. This resulted in damage of over $1,000 to the vehicles.
Isaac Corbin, 42, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term to run concurrent with a 13-month sentence imposed in Fulton County Common Pleas Court in July on the same charge. He was given credit for 129 days served in jail and ordered to pay $100 restitution. Corbin passed a counterfeit $100 bill or other security of the United States, at a business on Defiance’s Ralston Avenue on March 23, knowing that he was facilitating a fraud.
Kelly Jones, 35, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. She was given a 12-month prison term that was ordered to run consecutive to terms from two previous cases for a total of 24 months. Jones caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a child under her care on May 20, having had a prior conviction for endangering children. A charge of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Willie Jones Jr., 26, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given an 11-month prison term to run concurrent with terms imposed in Henry County Common Pleas Court and Williams County Common Pleas Court. He was given credit for 30 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $375 and given a one-year operator’s license suspension. Jones was found operating a vehicle on Defiance’s East Second Street on July 17, 2021 while under the influence of methamphetamine.
Tori Knicley, 27, Delta, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. Knicley knowingly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a Defiance police officer on May 7 at a business on Defiance’s Ralston Avenue.
Dustin Gonzalez, 36, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 19.
Shannon Howell, 27, Toledo, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 26.
Jose Chavez, 21, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
Vanessa Csendes, 36, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Matthew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and four counts of violating a protection order, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jameon Muntz, 43, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Mark Riebesehl, 35, 900 Warren St., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joshua Weber, 29, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony; and six counts of misuse of credit cards, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.