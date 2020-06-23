Defiance Common Pleas
Paul Brown, 23, 1430 Deerfoot Drive, appeared for sentencing on charges of identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim except as deemed necessary by the court. Brown used the personal identifying information of another person on Aug. 9 and also stole that individual's property. A charge of telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
David Blade, 41, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 7.
Rhonda Melioli-Brooks, 32, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 6.
Tracy Scott, 32, 525 Haig St., pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Salomon Villagomez IV, 19, 2081 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded guilty to violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; unlawful restraint, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 11.
Robert Dupuie, 53, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Carlos Harris, 21, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 9 and he was given a $50,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Clarence Thigpen, 38, Kalamazoo, Mich., pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, first- and second-degree felonies; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 6 and bond was set at $1 million cash with a 10% allowance provision.
