Defiance County
Common Pleas
Kyle Crase 31, 214 Auglaize St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Donley Jr., 40, Ney, pleaded not guilty to cruelty to companion animals, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Henry Guardado, 24, 1502 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to cruelty to companion animals, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Lisa Kuch, 43, Northwood, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brian Recht, 50, Auburn, Ind., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 4 and bond was set at $175,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Johnathan Wells, 24, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Shayla Betts, 21, Dresden, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Robert Garza Jr., 46, 25237 Bowman Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for four years. Garza caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on July 7, 2019, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
Kevin Mayhew, 41, Louisville, Ky., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, ordered to have no unsupervised contact with juveniles and classified as a tier 1 sexual offender. An additional charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; and two additional counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Amy Philquist, 22, 827 Washington Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Brian Saum, 36, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 1.
Rachel Silva, 43, Fostoria, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years and ordered to comply with the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in payment of child support. Silva failed to provide adequate support to her child under the age of 18 from September 2017-August 2019.
Richard Wilson, 71, 4104 Timberlane Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to make $400 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant. A charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
