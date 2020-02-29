Defiance Common Pleas
Shane Goins, 34, 511 Haig St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was placed on community control for three years. An indictment for trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Suzette Lavon, 52, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 2.
Cody Murray, 30, Bryan, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence, ordered to make $175 restitution to the victims and fined $1,000. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony, while a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Damon Wagner, 20, 623 Riverside Ave., pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 16.
Maria Garcia, 55, 1983 Jefferson Ave., was found not guilty by reason of insanity on a companion animal prohibition, and a charge of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. The defendant is to comply with a conditional release plan and forensic monitoring for a term not to exceed 12 months.
Victor Deleon, 28, 1213 Ayersville Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kaleigh Fletcher, 20, Springfield, pleaded not guilty to two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; two counts of possessing criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 12 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jacob Frericks, 28, pleaded not guilty to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone and felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
James Mason, 32, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ronald Stuckey, 59, 20289 Scott Road, pleaded not guilty to five counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
