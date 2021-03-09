Defiance Common Pleas
Aaron Steele, 22, 100 Lakeview Drive, pleaded guilty to failure to register, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a 17-month term to run concurrently to terms imposed for community control violations on three previous felony convictions for a total of 98 months. He failed to register the address of his place of employment as required by his sexual offender status. He was given credit for 52 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Zachary McCague, 28, Stryker, pleaded guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was given 12 months in prison with credit for 77 days served in jail while his case was pending. He stole a motor vehicle from a parking lot on Defiance’s North Clinton Street on Aug. 11.
Katelyn Birky, 20, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on charges of theft and forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, and ordered to pay $3,389.91 restitution to the victims and have no contact with the victims or the victims’ families. Birky forged a stolen check on Oct. 24, 2019, and cashed it. She also stole property valued at more than $1,000 from a residence on Defiance County’s Ridenour Road between Oct. 22, 2019, and April 30, 2020. Two additional counts of theft and one count of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Eric Brownlee, 20, 21375 Scott Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and criminal damaging or endangering, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence, and ordered to have no contact with the victim and pay $500 restitution to the victim. Brownlee discharged a firearm on Defiance County’s Nagel Road on June 11, creating a risk of physical harm to others and causing physical harm to property outside a residence there. A charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Mark Hufford, 41, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victims and complete the SEARCH program. Hufford failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 29 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. He also stole money from an elderly person on Defiance County’s Mansfield Road on Jan. 12, 2018. A charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
James Hunter Jr., 23, 844 N. Clinton St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted aggravated riot, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with any of the individuals involved in this matter. The charge was amended from aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. Hunter attempted to participate in a course of disorderly conduct with others.
Juan Perez, 19, 1222 Ayersville Ave., appeared for sentencing on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and attempted tampering with evidence, each a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. An underlying indictment for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated riot, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies, were dismissed. The charges alleged that he attempted to engage in a course of disorderly conduct with others and discharged a firearm from a motor vehicle on Defiance’s northside on March 1, 2020.
Jesus Jaso, 43, Toledo, pleaded guilty to attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 21.
James Mason, 33, Cecil, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 26.
Maurice Mouton, 29, Adrian, Mich., pleaded no contest to endangering children, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 22.
Curtis Mowery, 22, Paulding, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 13.
Logan Perl, 27, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 27.
Kenneth Richards, 22, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 26.
Joshua Brown, 37, 749 1/2 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 24 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jeffery Cortez, 37, 20675 Buckskin Road, pleaded not guilty to eight counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Logan Hasch, 22, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 30 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Anthony Harper, 37, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 24, and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joel Malone, 47, 827 Washington Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 1 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jennifer Schrecengost, 23, 215 Carter Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 24 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
An indictment for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed against Andrea Ankney, 28, 100 Ponderosa Pine Drive.
