Toby Walters, 25, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for four years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or victim’s family and no contact with juveniles without prior permission of his supervising officer. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. Walters unlawfully photographed a minor, who was not his child or ward, in a state of nudity on Oct. 30. A second count of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Quanteze Brown, 31, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Chelsey Bryant, 26, 509 Rulf St., pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 12.
Nicole Dodson, 25, Toledo, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 4.
Justin Goatley, 40, 1023 Wayne Ave., pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 6.
Chad Poineau, 42, 221 Wyandotte Ave., pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 8.
Stan Barclay II, 29, Lawrenceville, Ill., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 6 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Alan Carter Jr., 39, 2160 Baltimore Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 27.
Jeremy Hamilton, 34, 1016 Grove St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joshua Polanco Jr., 19, 1578 Westgate Drive, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christina Vermilyer, 36, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 8 and her bond was continued.
