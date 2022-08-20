Toby Walters, 25, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for four years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or victim’s family and no contact with juveniles without prior permission of his supervising officer. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. Walters unlawfully photographed a minor, who was not his child or ward, in a state of nudity on Oct. 30. A second count of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

