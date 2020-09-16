Defiance Common Pleas
Justin Antigo, 25, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cain Pearson, 23, Mark Center, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Curtis Bailey, 26, Novi, Mich., appeared for sentencing on five counts of identity fraud, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. During a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance on Aug. 29, 2019, he was found in possession of several fraudulent gift cards and debit cards as well as a fake driver's license. Charges of counterfeiting, a third-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Trent King, 27, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, and given a three-year operator's license suspension and mandatory 60-day jail sentence with credit for two days served while his case was pending. King operated a motor vehicle on Ohio 18 in Hicksville on Dec. 21, 2019 while under the influence of alcohol, having had three prior OVI convictions.
Jon Lindsey, 30, Indianapolis, appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years while a 9mm handgun seized from Lindsey was ordered forfeited to the state. During a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance on Jan. 27, he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction for an offense of violence.
Stuart Owens Jr., 36, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community for four years, ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green and prohibited from having contact with the burglary victim. Owens trespassed in a residence on Defiance's Pinehurst Drive on Nov. 10, 2019, threatening to cause physical harm to another person. During a traffic stop on that date, he also was found in possession of heroin, carfentanil and methamphetamine. The burglary charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, while charges of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Edward Huston, 56, 923 1/2 Davidson St., pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking in drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 27.
David Burlison, 61, Fort Wayne, had an indictment for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.
Wallace Ordway, 68, Edgerton, had an indictment for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.
