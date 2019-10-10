Defiance Common Pleas
Brittni Sewell, 31, Southfield, Mich., pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony. It alleged that she allowed her vehicle to be used to transport marijuana.
Adam Bryant, 29, 15650 Highland Center Road, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance analog, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 2.
Clementino Co Juc, 19, Stryker, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 12.
Donte Jones, 34, 221 Clinton St., pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued.
Brock Parks, 33, 414 Juliet St., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 11.
Demetrice Sewell, 33, Southfield, Mich., pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 25.
James Tutwiler, 80, Continental, pleaded no contest to 12 counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Clifford Vanhorn, 58, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to importuning, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 21.
Dominic Joa, 21, 530 Degler St., pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Todd Johnson, 36, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 22 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Shannon Meadows, 27, Beaver, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 24 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kevin Mix, 30, 1408 Pinehurst Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brandon Peglow, 24, 28986 Mansfield Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
