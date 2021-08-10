Defiance Common Pleas

Phillip Copeland, 55, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Billie Downs, 46, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and the defendant's bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Alexis Hughes, 19, 210 Minneapolis St., pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Nathaniel Long, 38, 512 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Kalub Luzar, 35, 209 Westfield Ave., pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Craig Schwartz, 50, Cement City, Mich., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Brian Walters, 43, 724 Deerwood Drive, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jessica Fleming, 35, 534 Degler St., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. She caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on April 23. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.

Sonia Heckerman, 43, North Baltimore, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.

