Defiance Common Pleas
Phillip Copeland, 55, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Billie Downs, 46, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and the defendant's bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Alexis Hughes, 19, 210 Minneapolis St., pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nathaniel Long, 38, 512 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Kalub Luzar, 35, 209 Westfield Ave., pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Craig Schwartz, 50, Cement City, Mich., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Brian Walters, 43, 724 Deerwood Drive, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jessica Fleming, 35, 534 Degler St., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. She caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on April 23. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Sonia Heckerman, 43, North Baltimore, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.