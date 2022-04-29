Joseph Grubb, 33, Grabill, Ind., pleaded guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 47-month prison term with credit for four days served in jail while his case was pending. Grubb knowingly allowed minor children under his care to be in a residence where a drug offense was occurring and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 20 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Justin Travis, 33, 413 Greenler St., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was placed on probation for six months. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Oct. 16. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony while charges of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Joseph Brinkley, 35, 13536 Fullmer Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. Brinkley violated terms of an active protection order against him, by contacting or attempting to contact the protected party named in the order and by consuming alcohol, which he is prohibited from doing under the order. Brinkley also has a prior conviction for violating a protection order.
Robert Ferdinandsen, 38, Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for eight days served in jail while the case was pending and ordered to make restitution of $13,582.69. A 2000 GMC truck was ordered forfeited to the state. Ferdinandsen and a co-defendant stole property valued at more than $11,000 from a business on Carpenter Road in Defiance on Oct. 31. He and his co-defendant were found in possession of cocaine and stolen catalytic converters shortly thereafter while parked outside of a business on Defiance's North Clinton Street.
Hunter Fischer, 21, Lima, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and fined $1,000 while firearms seized by the Defiance Police Department were ordered forfeited to the state. A charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jessica Fleming, 36, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she have no contact with the victim. She caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 18, having had a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony while a second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jacob Pinski, 20, Grand Rapids, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance (counterfeit methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing and pay $500 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Skyler Risner, 22, Lima, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and fined $1,000 while firearms seized by the Defiance Police Department were ordered forfeited to the state. A charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Gerald Shreve Jr., 52, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence and abduction, each a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim. A prison term of 36-72 months was reserved in case he violates terms of community control. Shreve caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Nov. 28, having had five prior domestic violence convictions and restrained the liberty of another person under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear.
John Black, 50, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 23 and bond was set at $1 million cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Audrey Brandi, 34, 736 Inverness Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Quanteze Brown, 30, Detroit, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 17 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Chelsey Bryant, 25, 509 Rulf St., pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Trae Burton, 35, 1047 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; intimidation, a third-degree felony; and four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 23 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
William Clark, 24, Detroit, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 19 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jason Floyd, 39, Mount Vernon, Mich., pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 10 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Rondell Glenn, 34, Detroit, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 12 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Scott Oberlin, 40, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 16 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Kyle Tyler, 28, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
