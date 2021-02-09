Defiance Common Pleas
Jamie Hernandez Jr., 26, Stryker, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 28-month sentence ordered to run consecutive to a 12-month sentence reimposed for a community control violation. He also was given credit for 81 days served in jail while his case was pending. In addition to possessing methamphetamine, he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 3, 2020 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Andrew McCoy, 42, 1104 Ayersville Ave., pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 15-month prison term with credit for 115 days served in jail while his case was pending. He possessed methamphetamine and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 12 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Edward Burger Jr., 49, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of breaking and entering, and possessing criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to make $8,276.68 restitution to the victim. Burger and a co-defendant trespassed on the land or premises of another person on May 7 with purpose to commit a felony. He was found in possession of several tools that he intended to use in the commission of felony theft on the property.
Mark Christian, 36, Continental, pleaded guilty to illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 15.
Emily Curtis, 28, 28766 Hagy Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing official justice, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 13.
John Dyer Sr., 53, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for today.
Wesley Easley, 58, Columbus, pleaded guilty to attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 29.
Carl Elston, 19, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to importuning, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was set for March 2.
Dereck Lawson, 29, Waldron, Mich., pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 29.
Jessica Perry, 37, 21679 Parkview Drive, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 16.
Antonio Rivas III, 36, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded guilty to three counts of intimidation, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 30. Rivas had been found competent to stand trial following review of a psychological report prior to his guilty pleas.
William Shafer, 61, 724 Summit St., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 30.
Mark Banks, 40, 578 Defiance Crossing, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Lisa Burger, 47, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Shane Harmon, 43, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Esiquiel Ramirez, 36, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and fourth degree felonies; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second and fifth-degree felonies; and one count of operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 1 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tomas Walters, 25, 1492 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded not guilty to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Marcella Wright, 32, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.