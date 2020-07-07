Defiance Common Pleas
Tahmajae Hawkins-Phillips, 19, address unavailable, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was placed on community control for four years, and ordered to make $879.20 restitution to the victim, have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and serve 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with work release. He caused physical harm to another man on July 11, 2019, by striking him in the face. An underlying indictment for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Michael Strickler, 41, 1951 S. Clinton St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, and ordered to have no contact with the victim and make $4,469.48 restitution. He caused physical harm to another person on June 7, 2019, at a business on Defiance's North Clinton Street. An underlying indictment for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Christopher Davis, 45, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 11.
Pamela Graves, 39, 1114 Ottawa Ave., pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Zoe Crites, 19, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Trae Burton, 33, 1264 Myrna St., pleaded not guilty to three counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 15 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Deric Combs, 23, 420 Douglas St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Timothy Oehler, 52, 670 Martin Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 16 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Ruben Perez, 22, 433 Franklin St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Carole Ysasaga, 65, 1003 Sunday St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a first-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 16 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.