Defiance Common Pleas
John Dyer Sr., 53, Fort Wayne, appeared for sentencing on charges of safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison with credit for 35 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $800 restitution to Dollar Tree. Dyer forced entry into Defiance's Dollar Tree store on Oct. 11, 2019, stealing approximately $800. A charge of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Justin Antigo, 26, Bryan, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging or endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence, ordered to make $200.18 restitution to the victim and ordered to complete a gun safety course within six months. A charge of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Zoe Crites, 19, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 90-day jail sentence. An underlying indictment for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Robert Donley Jr., 41, Ney, pleaded guilty to attempted cruelty to companion animals, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on supervised probation for two years, given a 180-day suspended jail sentence and ordered to make $3,183.45 restitution to the Fort Defiance Humane Society. He caused serious physical harm to a companion canine between May 5, 2019 and Aug. 15, 2019. The charge was amended from cruelty to companion animals, a second-degree felony.
Cody Fleming, 36, Mark Center, appeared for sentencing on charges of breaking and entering, and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. On July 21, 2020, Fleming forcefully trespassed in a structure on Sherwood's South Harrison Street where he stole property valued at more than $1,000.
Gloria Jaso, 64, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with the Meijer, Walgreens, Lowe's or JCPenney stores in Defiance County. He also was ordered to make $3,193.92 restitution to the victims and $95 restitution to the Defiance Police Department. Jaso and several co-defendants stole merchandise from the above stores in Defiance on July 25, 2020. The engaging charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Nicole Sparkman, 32, 514 Grover Ave., pleaded no contest to a bill of information charging her with obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. She was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 90-day jail sentence. An underlying indictment for obstructing official business, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dana Treesh, 38, Latty, appeared for sentencing on charges of possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine specimen on or about March 3, 2021.
Jonathon Gill, 46, Pioneer, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possessing a defaced firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 5.
Daniel Kent, 44, Paulding, pleaded guilty to failure to register, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 1.
Danielle Warrix, 33, Lagrange, Ind., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for a later date.
Jaisen Zentz, 41, Butler, Ind., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 7.
Luciano Zepeda, 27, 1487 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for April 5.
Katelyn Pittsley, 29, 412 Douglas St., pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ashley Ramirez, 34, 05821 Moser Road, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 11 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Roxanne Rupp, 38, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 4 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
