Ashley Beltz, 29, 08274 Ohio 15, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years. She failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Cour after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond and also possessed methamphetamine.
Joshua Foster, 36, 305 Minneapolis St.; and Sarah Hancock, 37, 305 Minneapolis St., each appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. Foster was placed on community control for three years and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim without permission from his supervising officer while Hancock was placed on community control for two years with the same condition. From Oct. 26-2019-Nov. 8, 2019 they stole property valued at more than $7,500 from a Dohoney Road residence. Seven counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed against Hancock while four counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed against Foster.
Melvin McCoy, 39, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with work release. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on June 10, 2021 while traveling in a vehicle on Farmer-Mark Road. He also was found in possession of methamphetamine on June 13, 2021. A second count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Curtis Otto, 41, Custar, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted robbery, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Oct. 11 while also attempting to commit a theft offense against the victim. Otto has a prior domestic violence conviction, which elevated the level of his domestic violence offense to a fourth-degree felony. The attempted robbery charge was amended from Robbery, a second-degree felony.
Brian Brickel, 52, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 12.
Joseph Brinkley, 34, 534 Degler St., pleaded guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 14.
Brandy Haynes, 41, 21275 Parkview Drive, pleaded guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 4.
Kelly Jones, 34, 1000 Hopkins St., pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Jones' bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for April 12.
Megan Landers, 27, Holgate, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for April 14.
Chelsea Lopez, 30, 913 Greenbriar Lane pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 12.
Herbert Lovell, 57, 2002 Baltimore Road, pleaded guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 12.
Daniel Mohr, 47, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled Feb. 24.
Renee Rogers, 44, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 11.
Demetrius Thomas Jr., 20, Inkster, Mich., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 11.
Jason Daiuto, 35, Dayton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 28 and bond was set at $1,000 cash.
Steven Dusseau, 36, 08683 Christy Road, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Levi Fields, 22, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretial hearing was scheduled for March 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Marcus Gonzalez, 43, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Gina Lusk, 52, 06909 Ohio 66, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michelle Rodriguez, 29, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Salisbury, 38, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to attempted rape, a second-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Suzanne Villarreal, 33, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and five counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 17 and bond was set at $100,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Erik Winkler, 43, Ney, pleaded not guilty to sexual battery, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.