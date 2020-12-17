Defiance Common Pleas
James Prescott, 25, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; vandalism, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 59-month prison term, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He and a co-defendant stole a van parked at a Hicksville residence on Nov. 29, 2019, taking more than $7,500 worth of property from inside the vehicle, then vandalizing it and leaving it on State Line Road. Prescott also trespassed in the Hicksville Exempted Village Schools’ concession stand on Nov. 28, 2019, to commit a theft offense and received two stolen vehicles from others in November 2019.
Allan Froelich, 28, 530 Degler St., pleaded no contest to corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was given a 17-month prison term to run consecutively to a 41-month prison term reimposed on a community control violation on a previous conviction for endangering children, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was given credit for 59 days served in jail while his case was pending. Froelich furnished marijuana to a juvenile on Aug. 11. A charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jason Bohannon, 50, Fort Wayne, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a third-degree felony, and was given a 30-month prison term. He trespassed in a residence on Ohio 18 in Hicksville on May 22 to commit a criminal offense. An underlying indictment for burglary, a second-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Shaun Holley, 26, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 13 days served in ail while his case was pending. An underlying indictment for importuning, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Christina Blake, 42, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. A charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Calvin Moore, 31, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. on W. High St. in Hicksville, He violated a duty of care and created a substantial risk to the health and safety of a child under his care om April 23, having had a prior conviction involving physical abuse of a child.
Jaclyn Quintero, 33, 614 E. High St., appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for four years and given a three-year operator’s license suspension. Quintero failed to stop as ordered by a law enforcement officer on Defiance’s Elliott Road on Aug. 16, creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area. She also was found to be operating her vehicle under under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
David Taylor, 25, 2290 Baltimore Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. An underlying indictment for trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Edward Burger Jr., 49, Bryan, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 1.
Mariah Cole, 37, Camden, Mich., pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 26.
Amanda Ellison, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued.
Natalie Ixcot, 46, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to tampering with records and grand theft, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 4.
Rachel Mansfield, 24, 219 Prospect St., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. An underlying indictment for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dana Treesh, 38, Latty, pleaded guilty to possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 3.
Zachary McCague, 28, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
William McKinley, 33, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A competency and criminal responsibility evaluation was ordered and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision. The case was continued to the call of the court.
David Patterson, 56, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to attempted illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a third-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
March’Ell Wright, 22, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment for theft, a fifth-degree felony, against Marcina Chaffins, 33, Hicksville, was dismissed.
