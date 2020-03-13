• Court Results
Defiance Common Pleas
Elaina Crumpler, 29, Wichita Falls, Texas, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was placed on community control for two years and given a suspended 179-day jail sentence. She also was fined $500, while a firearm previously seized by the state was ordered forfeited.
Richard Wilson, 71, 4104 Timberlane Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 4.
Israel Ixtepan, 26, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 1 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Rhonda Melioli-Brooks, 32, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and illegal cultivation of marijuana, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed against Colin Nester, 40, Edon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.