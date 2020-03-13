• Court Results

Defiance Common Pleas

Elaina Crumpler, 29, Wichita Falls, Texas, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was placed on community control for two years and given a suspended 179-day jail sentence. She also was fined $500, while a firearm previously seized by the state was ordered forfeited.

Richard Wilson, 71, 4104 Timberlane Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 4.

Israel Ixtepan, 26, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 1 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Rhonda Melioli-Brooks, 32, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and illegal cultivation of marijuana, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

An indictment for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed against Colin Nester, 40, Edon.

Load comments