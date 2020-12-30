Lisa Kuch 43, Northwood, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and attempted identity fraud, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was given a 30-month prison term with credit for four days served in jail while her case was pending, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She forged treatment documents on Sept. 3, provided them to the Defiance County Probation Department and attempted to use another person's identification. The misdemeanor charge was amended from identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.
Dylon Stites, 27, 5116 Lake Shore Drive, appeared for sentencing on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 140 days served in jail while his cases were pending. In addition to possessing methamphetamine, Stites trespassed in structures on Defiance's Liska Lane on July 27, stealing property and a motor vehicle. A second count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Michael Clifford, 31, 647 1/2 Washington Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 322 days served in jail while his case was pending. Clifford caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Jan. 31, having been convicted previously of domestic violence. A second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Eric Brownlee, 20, 21375 Scott Road, pleaded guilty to discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and criminal damaging or endangering, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 11.
Amber Childree, 21, 522 Grover Ave., pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 16.
Alex Repass, 23, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 11.
Troy Rupp, 48, 1571 Westgate Drive, pleaded guilty to two counts of menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday.
Alejandro Acevedo, 22, 1439 Terrawenda Drive, appeared for sentencing on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing and forfeit a pistol seized by authorities. The charge alleged that he unlawfully possessed a concealed firearm and caused harm to a household member. An underlying indictment for aggravated aggravated burglary, a first-degree degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Sonya Chiles, 45, 1010 Harrison Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years, fined $1,350, ordered to serve 120 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and given a suspended six-year operator's license retroactive to April 25. Chiles operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on April 25, having had prior OVI convictions. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
Gregory Diamente, 52, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing; have no contact with female juveniles; and forfeit a seized firearm, magazine and ammunition. On April 25, during a traffic stop on Ohio 249, Diamente was found in possession of a loaded firearm which he was prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony drug conviction. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Conner Jenkins, 21, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing and have no contact with the victims or the victims' families. In addition to possessing methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Hicksville on Dec. 20, 2019, Jenkins and a co-defendant stole a van parked at a residence on Hicksville's West High Street on Nov. 29, 2019, and stolen more than $7,500 worth of property from inside the vehicle. Charges of vandalism and arson, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Trinity Marshall, 20, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete a residential treatment program. Marshall was found in possession of methamphetamine and failed to appear for a hearing in common pleas court on July 14 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Joseph Robinson, 39, 743 Deerwood Drive, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and ordered to to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. Robinson caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Aug. 22. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Nathan Wireman, 38, 1404 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded no contest to aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Court except through his legal counsel. An underlying indictment for intimidation, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Charles Adams, 33, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Kelly Bany, 43, 14978 Dohoney Road, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 15 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Shyla Bigger, 19, 08701 Christy Road, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Cole Dockery, 24, 1490 Candlewood Court, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jamie Hernandez Sr., 46, 1033 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mark Hufford, 41, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Eddie Lewis, 43, 1400 Milwaukee Ave., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Austin Love, 22, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 21 and bond was set at $2,500 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christopher Nagy, 21, 632 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeffery Rodesiler, 40, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to retaliation, a third-degree felony; and assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Andrew Snyder, 29, 1704 E. Second St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Rachel Yonge, 40, 227 Wabash Ave., pleaded not guilty to illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 19 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
