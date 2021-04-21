Defiance Common Pleas
Christopher Smith, 49, 304 Northfield Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and was given an 18-month prison term. The sentence was ordered to run consecutive to a 48-month term reimposed for community control violations on previous convictions for having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. He was given credit for 253 days served. Smith used a device filled with an unknown liquid with the intention to avoid testing positive during a drug screen on Oct. 16.
Elizabeth Crawford, 54, 10490 Haller St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, and was given a 30-month prison term. The sentence was ordered to run consecutive to an 11-month term reimposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Ryan Gibbs, 37, 62 Charnell Drive, appeared for sentencing on charges of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 28-month prison term with credit for 42 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Arnold Readon Jr., 26, Stryker, pleaded no contest to failure to provide change of address, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 114 days served in jail while his case was pending. Readon failed to notify authorities of his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.
Daniel Hug, 54, Lima, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years while a knife seized in the investigation was forfeited to the state.
Raeannah Walton, 23, 249 Corwin St., pleaded guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 3.
