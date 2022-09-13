Tracy Dalton, 55, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office, and was placed on community control for three years. She also was ordered to pay $6,674.18 in restitution to the victim and serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio or an approved residential facility. Dalton stole property property valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Ohio 18 in Sherwood while she was working there.
Derek Guerra, 29, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. He attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person on Nov. 10 at a residence on Defiance’s Terrawenda Drive.
Dana Densmore III, 23, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 25.
Tiffany Guynes, 32, Toledo, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 11.
Jordan Helton, 30, Circleville, pleaded guilty to theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 20.
Nathan Hornish, 36, Antwerp, pleaded no contest to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 20.
Jameon Muntz, 43, Toledo, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 24.
Thomas Wieland, 33, 731 Village Lane, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was continued and his bond was continued Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 25.
Rodney Bower, 38, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Corneiller, 37, 484 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dustin Dobbelaere, 38, 922 Wilhelm St., pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kevin Moore, 30, 548 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and bond was set at $1 million with a 10% allowance provision.
Philip Ours, 56, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 4 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Casey Parks, 32, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Angela Ruiz, 42, 1141 Grove St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 4 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Manuel Ruiz Jr., 48, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.