Tracy Dalton, 55, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office, and was placed on community control for three years. She also was ordered to pay $6,674.18 in restitution to the victim and serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio or an approved residential facility. Dalton stole property property valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Ohio 18 in Sherwood while she was working there.

