Zachary Kolbe, 40, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling four years to six years and 11 months with credit for 160 days served in jail while his cases were pending. He also was placed on community control for five years on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. Some $260 seized in the investigation and ammunition were ordered forfeited to the state.
Marion Calhoun, 46, 901 Warren St., appeared for sentencing on two counts of gross sexual imposition and trespass in a habitation, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 46 months and classified as a tier I sexual offender. Calhoun trespassed in a residence on Defiance County’s Hoffman Road on Dec. 14 and also engaged in forceful sexual contact with separate females in August 2021 and on Oct. 30, 2021.
Auston Coressel, 23, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green and pay $6,716.45 restitution to the Defiance Police Department. He also was fined $375 and given a three-year operator’s license suspension. Coressel failed to stop his vehicle when ordered to do so by Defiance police on Sept. 20 on Kentner Street, leading officers on a pursuit that continued onto Clinton Street before ending in the 1700 block. He also was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol while driving.
Damon Wagner, 23, 10490 Haller Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on intensive supervised probation with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family or any unsupervised contact with juveniles. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. Wagner engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 13 in October 2016 and allowed the victim to review or peruse material that is “harmful to juveniles.”
Victor Watson, 31, Sylvania, appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years on condition he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. A charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Foeder Briscoe, 34, Terre Haute, Ind., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was set for June 12.
Steven Fitch Jr., 21, Bryan, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was set for June 12.
Melanie Hedger, 40, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 8.
Tammy Isbell, 57, New Haven, Ind., pleaded guilty to safecracking and failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was set for June 5.
Jeremy Litchfield, 34, Cecil, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 5.
Arnold Sessom, 48, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was set for June 12.
Jeffrey Budd, 31, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nathan Gallant, 31, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 11 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Austin Swirles, 22, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 15 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jeremy Vold, 48, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 11 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
