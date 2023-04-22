Zachary Kolbe, 40, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling four years to six years and 11 months with credit for 160 days served in jail while his cases were pending. He also was placed on community control for five years on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. Some $260 seized in the investigation and ammunition were ordered forfeited to the state.


