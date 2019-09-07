Defiance Common Pleas
Chris Bowers, 43, Archbold, appeared for sentencing on two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 34-month prison term to be served consecutively with terms reimposed for community control violations on two prior convictions for theft, each a fifth-degree felony, for a total of 56 months. He was given credit for 49 days served in jail while his cases were pending. He failed to appear for hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on March 28 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Victor Watson, 28, Sylvania, pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 184 days served in jail while his case was pending. Some $345 previously seized by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit during the investigation was ordered forfeited. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony. Charges of possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Robert Charleston, 47, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for four years.
Gage Farley, 21, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to serve 30 days in CCNO with work release while firearms previously seized were ordered forfeited to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit. On Feb. 9, he was found in possession of marijuana that was intended for sale and located in a home where a juvenile resides. Farley also was found in possession of two firearms, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony drug conviction.
Darius Flemings, 23, Toledo, pleaded guilty to two counts of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and fined $1,000. He transported two juveniles from Toledo to Defiance for the purpose of shoplifting on Nov. 14. A charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Derek Goebel, 37, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to comply with the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in payment of child support and all accrued arrears. He failed to provide adequate support for his child under the age of 18 from December 2016 through November 2018.
Lindsey Herder, 32, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. She was involved in a traffic accident on Hicksville’s Fountain Street on Oct. 20, 2018, and when authorities responded to the scene, Herder caused physical harm to a law enforcement officer.
Valerie Keefe, 21, 518 Washington Ave., appeared for sentencing on charges of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for three years, ordered to serve 30 days in CCNO, fined $375 and given a one-year operator’s license suspension. The indictment alleged that on Dec. 14 she operated a vehicle after consuming marijuana while having her 7-day-old infant in the vehicle. The indictment further alleges that she was breastfeeding the infant after having consumed marijuana, and that she has a prior conviction for endangering children. A charge of corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Leroy Titus, 42, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to make $3,048 restitution to Walmart and not go upon the premises of Defiance’s Walmart store. As part of a criminal enterprise involving other defendants, Titus stole merchandise on multiple occasions from businesses in Defiance, Bryan and Fort Wayne between April 18, 2018, and May 18, 2018.
Brad Carpenter, 44, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to four counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 17.
Michael Humphreys Jr., 39, 844 N. Clinton St., pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 28.
Seth Wyse, 37, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 22.
Cody Bell, 27, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; vandalism, a third-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Brennon Crites, 19, 06190 Mulligans Bluff Road, pleaded not guilty to failure to register, a first-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Maurice Faries, 31, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26 and bond was set at $5,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Erica Hardin, 35, Findlay, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tahmajae Hawkins-Phillips, 18, 1001 Ralston Ave., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26 and bond was set at $150,000 cash bond with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Coty Sexton-Fleming, 31, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Brittni Sewell, 31, Detroit, pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Sheets, 32, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and 13 counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23 and bond was set at $1 million cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.