Defiance Common Pleas
Tabitha Risk, 26, 116 East St., pleaded no contest to attempted endangering children, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.
Douglas Blade, 49, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Kevin Chencinski, 51, 412 Myers St., pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Amanda Collins, 38, Homer, Mich., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brendon Fry, 22, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Alexander Strauss, 32, Bowling Green, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 10 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tyler Strohaver, 35, Garrett, Ind., pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Demetrius Thomas Jr., 20, Eastpointe, Mich., pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ronald Treesh, 61, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
