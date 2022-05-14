Harold Blankenbeckler, 61, Stryker, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and failure to provide notice of change of address, each a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. He failed to report his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status and also possessed methamphetamine. The failure to notice charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Dan Davis-Johnson, 41, 830 Kentner Sr., pleaded no contest to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to pay $38.41 restitution to the victim. He stole property belonging to another person outside a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street on Sept. 10, 2021. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Andrew Fleming, 21, Lima, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $1,000 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence while firearms previously seized by the Defiance Police Department were ordered forfeited. During a traffic stop on Ohio 15 in Defiance County on Dec. 5, Fleming unlawfully carried or concealed on his person or concealed ready at hand, a handgun. A charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dewayne Grunden II, 38, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on a charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervision for three years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or victim’s family, or have unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer. An underlying indictment for charges of gross sexual imposition and importuning, each a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Michelle Hilton, 54, Lima, admitted to violating terms and conditions of her drug rehabilitation, and her treatment in lieu of conviction status was revoked on a charge aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to complete her current treatment program through LightHouse Treatment Center.
Nikolai Meier, 34, Waterloo, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years on condition he pass a drug screen at sentencing.
Dustin Miller, 45, Galena, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Sept. 3 outside a business on Defiance’s East Second Street, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. A charge of abduction, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Zachary Vrabel, 44, Lorain, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to comply with the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s direction in the payment of child support. He failed to provide adequate support as required for his children under the age of 18 from June 2019-May 2021.
Valentin Arreguin, 26, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Westin Birky, 30, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 31 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Devan Booher, 24, Maumee, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Roger Gerlach, 45, 12459 Fruit Ridge Road, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 9 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christian Haidler, 43, 320 Westfield Ave., pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 2 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joaquin Martinez Jr., 38, 120 W. Pinewood Drive, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 6 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Katelyn Pittsley, 30, 635 Emmett St., pleaded not guilty to three counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 31 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Zachary Tipton, 42, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dustin Woods, 42, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 31 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christina Young, 41, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 26 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amanda Diaz, 41, Columbus, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fifth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 30.
Steven Dusseau, 36, 227 Wabash Ave., pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 21.
Alexzander Glowinski, 28, Cecil, pleaded guilty to attempted retaliation, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 22.
Steven Gwinn, 44, Elkhart, Ind., pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 21.
Johnathon Herder, 43, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery and five counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 5.
Albert Luellen, 36, 902 Latty St., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 7.
