Defiance Common Pleas
Brennon Crites, 19, 06190 Mulligans Bluff Road, pleaded guilty to failure to register, a first-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a prison term of 4-6 years, with credit for 93 days served in jail while his case was pending. Crites, who previously had been convicted of rape, failed to register with an Ohio Sex Offender Registration Notification office from July 11-16 as required.
Todd Johnson, 36, Stryker, pleaded no contest to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was given a 12-month prison term, with credit for 21 days served in jail while his case was pending. Johnson failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 29 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently with a prison term reimposed for a probation violation on a previous conviction for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
Melissa Kitchenmaster, 34, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years and ordered to comply with the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in the payment of child support and accrued arrears. Kitchenmaster failed to provide adequate support as required by court order for her children under the age of 18 from November 2016-October 2018 in separate child support cases, and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. A second count of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Danielle Stipe, 30, Alvordton, appeared for sentencing on charges failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on intensive supervised probation for four years and ordered to complete inpatient treatment.
Seth Wyse, 38, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to comply with the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in seeking employment and payment of child support and all accrued arrears. Wyse failed to provide adequate support as required by court order for his children under the age of 18 from April 2014-March 2016 and April 2016-March 2018.
Shallus Beatty, 25, 702 Pierce St., pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of possession of heroin, each a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his cash bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Heather Borton, 36, Fayette, pleaded no contest to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Mary Fillman, 35, 08548 Trinity Road, was found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, following a jury trial. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Anthony Hall Jr., 19, 421 Seneca St., pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 2.
Adam Kissner, 28, New Bavaria, pleaded no contest to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 16.
Robert Kern, 41, Deshler, pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 9.
Shannon Meadows, 27, 700 1/2 Stratton Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 6.
Timothy Grunden, 20, 629 Dakota Place, pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Manuel Santiago, 40, 210 W. Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to robbery and felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 12 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
